Maluma performed a medley of ‘Hawái’ and tracks from his #7DJ album at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

Maluma brought Jamaica and Mexico to Miami during Premio Lo Nuestro! The Colombian superstar is taking the world by storm with his new visual album, #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). At ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’, Maluma performed a medley of ‘Hawái’ and two tracks from his #7DJ album: ‘Agua de Jamaica’ and ‘La Burbuja.’
"Hawaii de vacaciones, mis felicitaciones... "🎶🎶 ¿Están cantando junto a @maluma? pic.twitter.com/UdCIL2WjCZ— Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 19, 2021
The singer from Medellin has 12 nominations at Premio Lo Nuestro. Maluma also performed the regional Mexican hit ‘100 Años’ with Carlos Rivera.
¡México y Colombia, un solo corazón! ❤️️ @_CarlosRivera y @maluma juntos en #PremioLoNuestro. pic.twitter.com/IVSiVtQrib— Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 19, 2021
