Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 live updates: the show is officially the longest-running Latin music award in the world

The 33rd edition of “Premio Lo Nuestro” kicked off with exciting news. Guinness World Records awarded the show for being the longest-running Latin music award in the world. Established by Univision in 1989, “Premio Lo Nuestro” recognizes the most talented Latin music performers.

This year, and following all security measures and in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations, the ultimate platform to showcase the best of Latin music and culture included special tributes and moments to continue uniting and highlighting our community through music, culture, and hope.

Taking place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, the show started with “Noche de Estrellas,” a pre-show that includes the famous magenta carpet. Singers Alejandra Guzmán, Yuri, and Lila Downs, opened the show by honoring late singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero.

©Getty Images GALLERY Lila Downs, Alejandra Guzmán, and Yuri perform onstage during Univision‘s 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina

Followed by Maluma, who performed for the first time his songs “Agua de Jamaica,” and “La Burbuja” from his new visual album, #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica).