Premio Lo Nuestro 2021: How to watch, nominees, and more

In this 33rd edition, ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ will continue its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best of Latin music and culture. The show will include special tributes and moments for every music fan in a ceremony that will unite the community with music, culture and hope.

When is Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

The show will take place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. ET. This event, as other Univision events, are organized in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.



©Univision - Rodrigo Valera

How to watch:



The show will air live on Univision, or on the Univision NOW app with a TV provider login. There is a pre-show with the return of the popular magenta carpet, ‘Noche de Estrellas.’

Who is hosting?

‘Premio Lo Nuestro 2021’ will be hosted by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri.



Who’s performing?



In this 33rd edition, ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’, will feature a star-studded lineup of performers: Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Anuel AA, Ozuna, CNCO and Natti Natasha are among the performers, along with Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro. Camilo, Los Ángeles Azules and Grupo Firme will take the stage as well. Check out the most nominated ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ artists of 2021.

©GettyImages

Who’s nominated?



We are going to witness one of the most diverse ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’. J Balvin has 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12 and Ozuna with 10. Check out the most nominated ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ artists of 2021. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, along with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are among the nominees for Pop-Artist of the year.

Special Tributes

Gloria Trevi will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria Award to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album, Tu Angel de la Guarda, and hit, “Pelo Suelto.”

©GettyImages

In addition, ‘Premio Lo Nuestro 2021’ will pay tribute to the music star and creator of La Fania, Johnny Pacheco . The tribute will feature the voice of ‘Caballero de la Salsa’ Gilberto Santa Rosa and will be joined by the salsa singer Jose Alberto “El Canario”. The renowned music producer Sergio George and the flutist Néstor Torres will also be part of the tribute. During the tribute the songs “Quitate Tu”, ”Mi Gente”, ”Los Compadres” and ”Guaguanco Pa’l que Sabe” will be recognized.