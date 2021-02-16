The first ‘Cruella’ poster is here ahead of tomorrow’s trailer release

The first poster for Disney‘s upcoming film Cruella--a live action origin story of the infamous 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil--was just released, showcasing Emma Stone’s shocking new look as the title character.

Along with the first look at Stone’s portrayal of the titular villain and a confirmed release date of May 2021, it was also announced that the first trailer for the movie will be out tomorrow.

Set in the punk rock scene of 1970s London, Cruela will follow the early life of the legendary Disney villain. The movie is set to chronicle the life of young fashion designer Cruella de Vil, who becomes obsessed with the skin of dogs--especially Dalmatians. Eventually, this life leads to de Vil becoming the terrifying character that haunted all of our childhoods.

No footage from the film has been released, as of yet, but from the aesthetics of the poster, it’s clear that the movie will lean heavily into the 70’s punk rock aesthetic.



Cruella was directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie with a screenplay written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna, Ford v Ferrari’s Jez Butterworth, Venom’s Kelly Marcel, The Favourite’s Tony McNamara, Dana Fox, and Steve Zissis.

Emma Stone is playing the lead role as the notorious criminal Cruella de Vil, with the supporting cast featuring the likes of Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

While production wrapped on the film at the end of last year, there’s still so much about Cruella that remains unknown. This live-action remake comes on the tails of similar moves from Disney, who has seen huge success with the remakes of other classic movies including The Lion King and Aladdin.