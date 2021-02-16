Apple is updating and releasing new emoji and Memoji to be more inclusive

The team at Apple has been hard at work on creating new emoji and updating existing ones for the upcoming software release later this spring. With new emojis comes great excitement as everyone has their favorite and most used icon.
According to Apple, the set of new emoji will have various skin tones, gender neutral themes, disability themes, and they will also touch upon current social issues, such as the political and such movement Black Lives Matter. With the new software update, you’ll also find almost every emoji to be more detailed and larger in appearance.
Some specific updates to appear later this spring include the Holding Hands emoji. This icon is typically used to represent couples and relationships and now the new update will feature it with 75 possible combinations that include various skin tones and genders. In addition to those, woman, man, and person with beard are all new emoji and have various skin tone options as well.
Prepare to be spooked! Apple TV’s season 2 of the ‘Servant’ [Sneak Peek]
Apple Fitness+ has become one of our go-to online workout apps - here’s why (Review)
Apple launched a new fitness app and here is why we love it so far (Review)
Part of this update are new yellow smileys that include face exhaling, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds. Other new emoji are the heart on fire and the mending heart. Another fun detailed update will be the headphone emoji that will soon feature the AirPods Max.
Apple also worked with American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and the National Association of the Deaf for the creation of disability-themed emoji that include a guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg.
If you thought that was enough, Apple was also mindful to edit the already existing smiling medical mask emoji to now be smiling underneath the mask - an emoji that might be one of our favorites and most used.
Keep in mind if you want to step up your emoji game with Memoji, in the iOS 14 release back in September, Apple introduced new hairstyles such as a man bun, waves, and fades. as well as face masks, and headwear options like a tichel, durag, cyclist helmet, nurse cap, and more.