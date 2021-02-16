Apple is updating and releasing new emoji and Memoji to be more inclusive

The team at Apple has been hard at work on creating new emoji and updating existing ones for the upcoming software release later this spring. With new emojis comes great excitement as everyone has their favorite and most used icon.

©Apple The new kissing emoji.

According to Apple, the set of new emoji will have various skin tones, gender neutral themes, disability themes, and they will also touch upon current social issues, such as the political and such movement Black Lives Matter. With the new software update, you’ll also find almost every emoji to be more detailed and larger in appearance.

©Apple A gender neutral emoji.

Some specific updates to appear later this spring include the Holding Hands emoji. This icon is typically used to represent couples and relationships and now the new update will feature it with 75 possible combinations that include various skin tones and genders. In addition to those, woman, man, and person with beard are all new emoji and have various skin tone options as well.

Part of this update are new yellow smileys that include face exhaling, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds. Other new emoji are the heart on fire and the mending heart. Another fun detailed update will be the headphone emoji that will soon feature the AirPods Max.