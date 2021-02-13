JLo made sure THIS Britney Spears moment was in ‘Hustlers’

Icons supporting icons is what we love to see! Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has been vocal about being a fan of Britney Spears so, on the heels of the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, we decided to take a deep dive into the powerhouse dynamic. What we unearthed is a pretty legendary fun fact! It seems JLo made sure her film Hustlers featured an epic homage to the pop princess.

©GettyImages JLo both starred in and produced ‘Hustlers’

Remember the car scene where Jennifer’s character Ramona convinces Constance Wu’s Destiny to buy a sleek whip like hers? Well, Britney Spears’ Platinum hit “Gimme More” blasts onto the radio while the pair share a blissful time. “Yes! That’s a my muther f***in song right there,” Ramona says as she dances. And it turns out JLo had a very specific request for that moment!

“There was a point where they wanted us to start in the middle of the song,” Constance told Entertainment Weekly about the scene, “Cause if you were to turn on the radio- it would be in the middle!” Turning to Jennifer she added: “I remember you were like, ‘no, you gotta start with ‘it’s Britney, bitch.’” JLo giggled, saying “exactly!” The entertainer then added: “love Britney!”

“That was probably the most fun we had in a scene,” Jennifer also said about the scene in one of 2019’s top films. That’s right - it’s hard to believe, but Hustlers is already two years old. Released in 2007, “Gimme More” fits into the story’s timeline perfectly. It seems the love is mutual as Brit has previously stated that she is a huge fan of Jennifer’s works. Who else would like to see the pair collab in the future?