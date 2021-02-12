New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Ariana Grande, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from some big names like Karol G , Ariana Grande , Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Karol G featuring Anuel AA & J Balvin - “Location”

Power trio Karol G, Anuel AA and J Balvin have teamed up to drop a guaranteed smash hit titled, “Location.”

The track is a trip through different beats and tempos, and once clubs open back up again, it will be the perfect feel-good party anthem. “Location” talks about unleashing built up passions and comes charged with the electrifying flavor and rhythm of these three Latin music icons.

“Location” serves as a follow up single to the global hit “Bichota,” which has garnered 975 million combined streams, achieving 5X Platinum certification by the RIAA in the United States.

2. Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion - “34 + 35” Remix

After teasing the release for weeks, Ariana Grande has finally released the remix to her single “34 + 35” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

This visual comes only one day after Ariana dethroned herself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, with the original “34 + 35” beating out her album’s title track, Positions, for the top spot. This remix also comes a week before Grande plans to drop an expanded edition of her album, which will include even more new material for fans to enjoy.



3. The Judas And The Black Messiah Soundtrack

With some of the biggest names in music appearing on the tracklist, it’s no secret why the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack is making so much noise.

The film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, examines the life of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton through the eyes of William O’Neal. The soundtrack features music from names including Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky, and Dom Kennedy.

One of the tracks fans are most excited for is “What It Feels Like,” a new collaboration between Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle. Anyone who followed Nipsey prior to his untimely passing knows this would have been a huge moment for him.