Watch Dua Lipa’s music video for her first single of the year, ‘We’re Good’

It’s 2021 and Dua Lipa is blessing the world with new music and music videos. The English singer just released a new “Moonlight Edition” of her second studio album “Future Nostalgia.” The album includes three new songs including “We’re Good,” her first single of the year. Dua Lipa shared a stunning photo on her Instagram wearing a green dress announcing the big news. Watch the video for the dreamy new single below.

The music video for “We’re Good” dropped Friday at midnight and the dreamy sounding song is all about a looming breakup between two amicable lovers who “gave it all” they could but just aren’t meant to be. “We’re not meant to be, like sleeping and cocaine. So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways. Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else.” She sings. “This won’t be a burden if we both don’t hold a grudge.”