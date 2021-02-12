Watch Dua Lipa’s music video for her first single of the year, ‘We’re Good’

It’s 2021 and Dua Lipa is blessing the world with new music and music videos. The English singer just released a new “Moonlight Edition” of her second studio album “Future Nostalgia.” The album includes three new songs including “We’re Good,” her first single of the year. Dua Lipa shared a stunning photo on her Instagram wearing a green dress announcing the big news. Watch the video for the dreamy new single below.
The music video for “We’re Good” dropped Friday at midnight and the dreamy sounding song is all about a looming breakup between two amicable lovers who “gave it all” they could but just aren’t meant to be. “We’re not meant to be, like sleeping and cocaine. So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways. Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else.” She sings. “This won’t be a burden if we both don’t hold a grudge.”
Dua Lipa wore a designer retro look for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel! Live
“Future Nostalgia” was released in 2020 and is filled with nostalgic pop and disco sounds. It had both critical and commercial success topping the charts in thirteen countries and reaching the top ten in thirty-one countries. The 2021 Moonlight Edition builds off the original tracks and includes songs she‘s released over the last few months. The album is available to stream right now and includes Lipa’s “Prisoner” collaboration with Miley Cyrus, “Not My Problem” with JID, and “Un Día” with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.