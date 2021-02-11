Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Pena are the perfect duos for ‘Tom & Jerry’

Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Pena are guaranteed to make you laugh with the upcoming release of the feel-good action-comedy “Tom and Jerry.” The movie is based on the classic cartoons that go back all the way to the 1940s about a sneaky and smart mouse named Jerry that cant stop taunting a clumsy cat named Tom. It’s a live live-action/toon hybrid from Warner Animation Group that is going to bring nostalgia to families everywhere.

After Tom and Jerry are both kicked out by their owners, they call a truce and go their separate ways. Jerry knows he deserves the finer things in life and moves into New York City’s fanciest hotel before what the deputy hotel manager Terrance (Pena) calls “the wedding of the century.” Terrance calls upon Kayla (Moretz), a young hotel employee who hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before the wedding, reigniting their never-ending hilarious battles of cat and mouse.

Per GLAMSHAM, in a recent interview, Pena explained, “In the movie, my character, Terence, really wants to make this wedding impressive, because it’s the biggest wedding the Royal Gate has hosted in some time, and he knows the publicity is going to be really good — for him, personally, that is. He also really cares about the hotel because his father used to work there. But mostly he wants to move up in the world. That’s why it’s really important for him for this goes well.” Pena continued, “He runs a pretty tight ship, he has to put out fires left and right and deal with a lot of different personalities. Then Kayla comes around and he doesn’t quite know enough about her, and then there’s a mouse problem and she suddenly hires Tom, and then, you know, all hell breaks loose.” Their antics threaten to destroy Kayla’s career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself as mayhem begins to unfold. But soon all Kayla, Tom & Jerry all become targets in a diabolical plan.



©Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Still from Tom & Jerry

Pena also praised Moretz, “Chloe is fantastic. She’s been acting for a long time and she was still only like 22 when we were filming. She comes super prepared and she’s always down to play, and she’s got crazy-good range; she knows how to go big and stay very grounded, and it was awesome to work with her.”

Moretz also stars in the dark drama “Shadow in the Cloud” (2021) as “Maude Garrett,”a ruthless heroine and World War II pilot who faces danger and sexism as the sole woman on an all-male crew. The actresses range and ability to go from funny to dark is something she wants to keep. Moretz is on the March issue of Shape magazine and said in her interview, “I don‘t want people to say, ’I know for sure who Chloë Grace Moretz is as an actor.’ Or a person, for that matter.”

Tom & Jerry is set for release in the United States on February 26, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and on HBO Max.

