Exclusive: The new era of Latino podcasts

Joanna Hausmann y Jenni Lorenzo, en busca de una identidad

There is no better way to address cultural identity like Joanna Hausmann and Jenni Lorenzo do in their podcast “Hyphenated.” Through sarcasm and comedy, the pair respectfully address the realities of many LatinX people who live in the space between Latin and American values. Through the incredible collective sense of humor, both comedians have developed their comedy around their biculturalism, this podcast is a master class in the truths that many LatinX families live.

The duo makes us laugh every Thursday with their funny portrayals of the customs that so often characterize, and often divide, the thinking of the generations that have been born on American soil. “We live in a world in which identity is very fluid. It is not one thing or the other, but several at the same time. In my content I try to find who I am in this world. I am Venezuelan, I am American, am I Jewish, am I English ... who am I? My friend, Jenni, is also in the same existential crisis with her comedy, because she doesn‘t know if she is Cuban or American,” says Joanna.

For Joanna, comedy has always been the easiest way to express herself. “When I create content, the comedy that has best worked for me is one in which I notice something in the opposite culture, because I always say that ‘the fish does not know that it is in the water,’ and when you have multiple cultures, you know when you are out of the water. I find humor when comparing cultures and I think the only way I can do that is by having multiple cultures,” says Joanna. Multimedia, new narratives and innovative formats are the modern tools that Joanna and Jenni use as allies for the even distribution of their collective genius, by touching on the reference points with which many of us identify. “Basically, we always talk on the phone and address the many related things in our cultures, and ironically, thanks to humor, I have found myself,” says Hausmann.

Photo: Kike Flores | Hair and makeup: Millie Morales & Marcos Peña |Stylist: Reading Panteleón

Jomari Goyso, un rebelde con causa

For the fashion and beauty expert, there are no middle terms when it comes to expressing his opinions in a medium where sincerity is like a hard-to-find jewel.

With the brutal honesty that characterizes him, Jomari Goyso gives us “Sin Rodeos,” a podcast where he speaks openly about the entertainment industry, released every Friday. “I think people have understood my way of being and the program is me, without detours. I always have a guest because I‘m not into monologues ... I am into monologues but I always get bored of listening to myself. I like talking with one person more because I think it is easy for me to listen and connect with the other,” he says. The Spaniard and his guests are responsible for analyzing the most important entertainment events with a critical and in-depth look behind the scenes. The co-host of Sal y Pimienta (Univision) is convinced that a productive conversation can be achieved, with a different perspective and without reaching the confrontation.

“I have a very special connection with the audience. They know what I am like and they respect that. If there are topics that I want to talk about and I talk about them, people will appreciate them and if there are other topics that are not really my thing, they also appreciate it. People respect honesty and I have always been honest,” he explains. Funny and enigmatic with his personal life, the presenter also reveals that at some point he would like to be able to interview his beloved mother, with whom he has a series of conversations by text message that have fascinated his followers. “I know that the most expected thing is that I have a conversation with my mother, but the reality is that I do not know if I am ready for my mother to tell me reality. I think my mother would do it, because she reads people‘s messages and says that people love her very much, but it’s something that I have to think about,” he concludes.

Photo: Kike Flores | Hair and makeup: Millie Morales & Marcos Peña |Stylist: Reading Panteleón