This years Academy Awards will be broadcast live and in-person in multiple locations

The 93rd Academy Awards is just two months away and since COVID-19 is still the star of the show things are going to be a little different this year. The Oscars are usually held in February but this year the event was postponed to April 15th due to the impact COVID-19 had on the film industry. More details are coming out about the event and the Academy said Wednesday that this year’s Oscars will be broadcast live and “in-person” from multiple locations. Here is what we know:

©GettyImages Oscar Statues

The biggest night in film usually takes place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in the city of angels. But Los Angeles has proven to be a COVID-19 hot spot and is still under restrictions which is why many events have been relocating to states like Florida. “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended by two months, to the end of February since studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies have been forced to push back their release dates until theaters reopen, per DailyMail. As noted by the outlet, it won’t be the first time the Oscars will take place at multiple locations. The ceremony was televised for the first time in 1953 and proceedings were split between Los Angeles and New York.

Director Steven Soderbergh is producing this year’s Oscars ceremony, which Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson called “the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.” The Contagion director said in an earlier joint statement with co-producers Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher, “We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure.’

The Golden Globes kicks off Hollywood’s awards season in a couple of weeks and just like the Academy, they had to get creative. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler but they will be on opposite sides of the countries. The celebration honoring the best in film and television will telecast live coast to coast for the first time in history. NYC-based Fey will co-host live from The Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while L.A.-based Poehler will co-host live from Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.