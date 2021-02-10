Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are finally starring in the same movie

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are two of the most distinguished and talented actors in history but they have never starred in the same movie, until now. According to Deadline, the A-listers are starring in the upcoming thriller “Bullet Train.” Produced by Sony , Bullet Train will be a big-budget adaptation of the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Pitt signed on to the action film in August and it will be directed by David Leitch. Here’s everything we know about the film:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book was published to success in 2010. There hasn’t been an adaptation of the book in English but the blog “Adventures in Language Self-Study” said the premise of the original story in the book is “several members of the Japanese criminal underground find themselves on the same bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. A journey that in real life takes about 2-3 hours. During this journey, tension rises as they discover and come into conflict with one another.” According to the blogger, the book has a “weird ensemble” of characters, and each chapter alternates between the point of view of each character and sometimes you get to see the same scene from different perspectives. The author described two main characters in the book that could possibly be Pitt and Bullock, but nothing has been confirmed.

The first character she described was There’s Nanao, nicknamed “Tentoumushi,” which means ladybug in Japanese. Tentoumushi works under his agent Maria. Tentoumushi is a magnet for bad luck and often finds himself in what she called “life and death scenarios.” At one point in the book, the reader explained that as he is eating at a restaurant he exclaims that the food is like a taste explosion, then the restaurant “literally explodes due to an attack by a disgruntled ex-employee.” Could Pitt be playing Tentoumushi and Bullock agent Maria?

According to Deadline, Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is executive producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony.