Britney Spears takes to social media amid new documentary release

Britney Spears shared several cryptic Instagram posts this week, as the New York Times presented a dissection of her conservatorship. While the 39-year-old pop culture icon didn’t directly address Framing Britney Spears, which aired on FX on February 5, fans are reading into her most recent videos. The first shows the singer looking around in her front foyer. “Where is everybody?” she asks. Her caption read: “This is what we’ve all been saying this past year in quarantine 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ !!!! Stay safe this weekend folks!!!!”
The comments section quickly filled up with fans telling her to “take advantage” of the empty house and escape. Others found comments like that to be useless, speculating that the superstar isn’t even in control of her social media.
Britney’s more recent clip was stranger. It showcased her playing with kinetic sand, which is generally used as a children’s toy or for therapy. “I do this all day long,” she said as she pressed her finger into a ball of the sand. “It’s just like… wow.” Grabbing a nearby hourglass, Britney said: “It’s like, what do you do with your time?”
As she continued to play with the sand, she asked fans: “Do you like to be satisfied? Do you like to clean? Do you like to cook? Do you like to workout? Do you like to sew? Do you like to paint? Do you like to play with your dogs? I like satisfaction and this is very, very satisfying.”
The video was captioned: “I do this at least two hours a day 🤣🙊😮 … I got it at Target 🎯 !!!!! Have no idea what it is .... but it’s the best thing I’ve ever bought in my life 😂🛍🛒 !!!!”
Reading into Britney’s posts has become an oddly popular pastime for followers. Many want her to be freed from her conservatorship, which appointed her father Jamie Spears as her guardian about 12 years ago. It’s hard to remember a time when #FreeBritney wasn’t trending, but the new documentary Framing Britney Spears touches on what led up to the movement.