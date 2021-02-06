Cardi B ‘really upset’ after issues with surprise new song ‘Up’

Cardi B took to Instagram to apologize to fans after something went wrong with the surprise release of her new single “Up.” The 28-year-old star was left “really upset” late on Friday, February 5 when many of her fans were unable to find the new song on iTunes. “I’m sorry if you having problems finding the song iTunes,” she captioned a selfie video on Instagram. “I have direct link to it on my story.” The rapper went on to speculate what could’ve gone wrong with the midnight drop.

“The devil has been working really f***ing hard, let me tell you,” she said to the camera. “I know people are having trouble finding the song on iTunes. I don’t even think the music video is up on iTunes yet. I don’t know who dropped the ball and gave in - or didn’t give in the song to iTunes, but I’ve been working really hard. I’ve been calling the label all night.”

Cardi’s daughter Kulture could be heard asking for her “mommy” in the background. “Yeah, babe!” she responds before turning back to the camera. “Just make sure you check it out… “I think the record was turned in late to avoid links and stuff.” The bold music maker donned a colorful look in the clip, with a bright orange wig as her pièce de résistance.

“Up” is Cardi’s first new confection since her and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping summer sensation “WAP.” The surprise single makes headlines ahead of her highly anticipated album, which is set to drop at some point in 2021.