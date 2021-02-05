New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Cardi B, CNCO, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from some big names like Cardi B, CNCO, Hayley Williams, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Cardi B - “Up”

Cardi B surprised fans this week with a surprise release, dropping her first single since she collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “WAP” last year.

At midnight on Friday, the Bronx-born rapper delivered her highly-anticipated single, “Up” along with its official music video. Cardi first began teasing the release on social media earlier this week, telling fans she had been preparing for this drop for more than a month.



2. CNCO - DÉJÀ VU

CNCO dropped their new album DÉJÀ VU on Friday, a project that features reimagined versions of Latin classics including Ricardo Montaner’s “Tan Enamorados,” Chayanne’s ”Dejaría Todo,” Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida” and Big Boy’s “Mis Ojos Lloran Por Ti.”

“At the beginning of quarantine, we took some time off since we had been traveling a lot these past few years,” the band told Billboard. ”We were able to reconnect with our families and reflect on all we‘ve achieved and look back at the music that inspired us to get where we are. We decided to have fun and bring back these classics, with the CNCO touch.”

