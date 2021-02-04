Disney Plus brings the ‘Black Panther’ universe to the small screen

Disney Plus is bringing the Black Panther universe to the small screen, with a new production set in Wakanda.
The storyline that will come to life follows the successful film that earned almost $1.35 billion across the globe.
Taking place in the African nation of Wakanda, a script will be developed with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the movie, described as a “one of the standout filmmakers of his generation.”
Ryan confessed he is thrilled about partnering with Disney for the upcoming series, as he had the most amazing experience “working with them on Black Panther.”
“We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms,” Coogler stated.
Although there’s no more details about the characters involved in the new show, this is the latest TV series to be produced involving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Including the viral sensation WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris and Kat Dennings among others.
The streaming platform previously revealed that other productions are coming, as they have talked about Falcon and Winter Soldier, She-Hulk , Loki, and Ms.Marvel.
Samuel L. Jackson will also be taking part in another show, playing his character Nick Fury, while Don Cheadle is reprising War Machine for the streaming platform.
Ryan Coogler took a moment to highlight his excitement for “taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios.”
Adding that they will be working “closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney.”