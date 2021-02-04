Ryan Coogler on the set of 'Wakanda'

IN THE WORKS

Disney Plus brings the ‘Black Panther’ universe to the small screen

Taking place in the African nation of Wakanda, a script will be developed with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the movie.

Disney Plus is bringing the Black Panther universe to the small screen, with a new production set in Wakanda.

Loading the player...

The storyline that will come to life follows the successful film that earned almost $1.35 billion across the globe.

Taking place in the African nation of Wakanda, a script will be developed with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the movie, described as a “one of the standout filmmakers of his generation.”

'Black Panther' BFI Preview Screening - Photocall©GettyImages

Ryan confessed he is thrilled about partnering with Disney for the upcoming series, as he had the most amazing experience “working with them on Black Panther.”

“We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms,” Coogler stated.

Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in Marvel's 'Black Panther'©WALT DISNEY AND MARVEL
Lupita Nyong‘o and Letitia Wright in ’Black Panther’

Although there’s no more details about the characters involved in the new show, this is the latest TV series to be produced involving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Including the viral sensation WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris and Kat Dennings among others.

Elizabeth Olsen in 'WandaVision'©WALT DISNEY AND MARVEL
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in ‘WandaVision’

The streaming platform previously revealed that other productions are coming, as they have talked about Falcon and Winter Soldier,  She-Hulk , Loki, and Ms.Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson will also be taking part in another show, playing his character Nick Fury, while Don Cheadle is reprising War Machine for the streaming platform.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" Global Junket Press Conference©GettyImages
Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson ‘Captain Marvel’

Ryan Coogler took a moment to highlight his excitement for “taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios.”

Adding that they will be working “closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more