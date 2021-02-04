Will Rosalía become the first female Spanish singer to perform at the Super Bowl?

Once the NFL confirmed that Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd , would be entertaining millions of football fans this Sunday, February 7, rumors started to circulate of possible guest performers. According to multiple sources and publications, Rosalía might join The Weeknd and sing the bilingual version of “Blinding Lights” at the Super Bowl LV.

If The Weeknd surprises fans with Rosalía, she will be the first female Spanish singer to perform during the halftime show and the second Spaniard after Enrique Iglesias.

However, neither the NFL, The Weeknd, or Rosalía have confirmed or given such performance hints.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” the 30-year-old performer said in a statement.

©Pepsi The Weeknd will be performing during the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said. “Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years - from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

Besides the Starboy singer, Miley Cyrus is set to perform during the pregame event. Cyrus will be headlining the TikTok tailgate, a pregame experience only for “7,500 vaccinated health care heroes.”