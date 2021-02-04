Zendaya shares her experience on the set of ‘Dune’

Zendaya is sharing her experience on set, starring in the highly-anticipated sci-fi film Dune.

Acting alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa, the star is now revealing she felt “incredibly lucky” to be part of the incredible movie.

The 24-year-old Emmy winner is not the first member of the cast to open up about her experience with director Denis Villeneuve, as Timothée Chalamet also went on to talk about the time he spent filming the fan-favorite project.

Zendaya, who is now calling herself a “Dune nerd,” said that she became friends with everyone in the film.

Including Timothée who she described as “lovely and so talented,” revealing they used to have dance parties in her room while they were not on set.

“Timothée would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we‘d just start dancing.”

She also stated that she is thrilled to see how the final version of the movie turned out, and “can’t wait for people to see it,” because it’s a very “special” movie.