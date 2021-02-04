Coming Soon: ‘The Office’ will be available to stream in Spanish on Peacock, meet some of the cast!

‘The Office’ aired its first episode on March 24, 2005, and aired its finale on May 13, 2013, airing 201 episodes across nine seasons. 16 years later, the series still has a cult following. The Office just made its way to the NBC streaming service Peacock and coming soon, old and new fans can now watch the show in Spanish. Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will soon be available for the original series and the “Super Fan” episodes. Starring amazing comedic actors like Steve Carrell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and John Krasinski, it is one of the most binge worthy shows available right now.



“The Office” was an American remake in the same mockumentary comedic style of the Ricky Gervais-led British original. The hilarious show depicts the everyday work lives of office employees working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The quirky, at times dry, and inappropriate employees fight, laugh and find themselves in ridiculous predicaments. Hola! USA had the opportunity to interview actors Oscar Nunez and Andy Buckley and heard some unforgettable stories, check them out below.





OSCAR NUNEZ



©GettyImages Oscar Nunez accepts the Year in Television Comedy Actor award for “The Office” onstage at the 2009 ALMA Awards

Nunez played accountant Oscar Martinez, an openly gay man after being outed by Carrell’s character Michael. He was apart of the main cast since the first season and starred in 189 episodes. The Cuban actor was one of the few openly gay characters in broadcast television at the time that the series aired, per The Los Angeles Times. In the interview, Nunez said with a laugh the main thing that comes to mind when he rewatches the show or blooper reels is, “I don’t remember doing that, I don’t remember that scene.” Nunez continued, “Which is funny because that’s fun. I want to be surprised and those are my favorite things to see. I enjoy the bloopers the most.”



When asked about the memory he remembers most, Nunez said it was when Carell left the show after 7 seasons. “When Steve left the show after 7 seasons, that was intense. That week where Will Ferrell came in and Steve and Will with there at the same time. Eventually, Steve left and we had a party for it and it was very emotional and intense.” Nunez also had advice for those following in the same footsteps as him, “before you quit or give up, make sure you’re giving 100% every day to your craft… and of course surround yourself with like-minded people.”



