The 2021 Golden Globes to be bicoastal for the first time: Details

The Golden Globes are going bicoastal for the very first time. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Wednesday that the show will air live from New York and Los Angeles. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who are returning for their fourth time to host the ceremony, will be on separate coasts. Tina will host from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, “The decision to station Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC and Globes producers Dick Clark Prods. continue to iron out plans for this year’s awards show and adjust to the realities of mounting such a telecast during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

©Getty Images Tina and Amy will host the Golden Globes from separate coasts

The ceremony usually takes place in January, but was pushed back due to the health crisis. In June of 2020, the HFPA announced that the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards had a new date, adding, “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.”

The 2021 nominees, which include Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins, will join the three-hour telecast from locations around the world.

The Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama



Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Music

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy