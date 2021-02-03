The 2021 Golden Globes to be bicoastal for the first time: Details

The Golden Globes are going bicoastal for the very first time. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Wednesday that the show will air live from New York and Los Angeles. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who are returning for their fourth time to host the ceremony, will be on separate coasts. Tina will host from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
According to Variety, “The decision to station Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC and Globes producers Dick Clark Prods. continue to iron out plans for this year’s awards show and adjust to the realities of mounting such a telecast during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The ceremony usually takes place in January, but was pushed back due to the health crisis. In June of 2020, the HFPA announced that the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards had a new date, adding, “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.”
The 2021 nominees, which include Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins, will join the three-hour telecast from locations around the world.
The Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll for nominees:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Music
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt‘s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched