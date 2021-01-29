New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Selena Gomez, Maluma & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about big artists surprising fans with unexpected releases, as we got new music from Maluma, Selena Gomez, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Maluma - 7 Días en Jamaica

Maluma celebrated his 27th birthday by announcing the release of a brand new visual album: 7 Días en Jamaica . The project was inspired by a real trip the Colombian singer took to the Caribbean island, collaborating with musicians and other local creatives.

According to Maluma, this album was actually supposed to come out before his August 2020 release, Papi Juancho, but the pandemic made it impossible to film all of the videos. Luckily, the singer and his team were finally able to make it happen.

“Those seven days in Jamaica came at a time when I needed to escape and decompress as I had intensely worked non-stop on my career for seven years and I was questioning if I should even continue doing music,” Maluma said in a statement. “I did a lot of soul-searching there and came back a different person, completely inspired and having realized that music is not just what I do, its part of who I am; how I experience and interpret life.”

2. Selena Gomez - “Baila Conmigo”

On Friday, Selena Gomez delighted fans by dropping her second Spanish single, “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro. Plus, the singer announced that she‘s gearing up to drop an entire EP in Spanish. This comes just two weeks after the former Disney Channel star released her first foray into español, “De Una Vez.”

“REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

