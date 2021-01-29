New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Selena Gomez, Maluma & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about big artists surprising fans with unexpected releases, as we got new music from Maluma, Selena Gomez, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Maluma - 7 Días en Jamaica
Maluma celebrated his 27th birthday by announcing the release of a brand new visual album: 7 Días en Jamaica . The project was inspired by a real trip the Colombian singer took to the Caribbean island, collaborating with musicians and other local creatives.
According to Maluma, this album was actually supposed to come out before his August 2020 release, Papi Juancho, but the pandemic made it impossible to film all of the videos. Luckily, the singer and his team were finally able to make it happen.
“Those seven days in Jamaica came at a time when I needed to escape and decompress as I had intensely worked non-stop on my career for seven years and I was questioning if I should even continue doing music,” Maluma said in a statement. “I did a lot of soul-searching there and came back a different person, completely inspired and having realized that music is not just what I do, its part of who I am; how I experience and interpret life.”
On Friday, Selena Gomez delighted fans by dropping her second Spanish single, “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro. Plus, the singer announced that she‘s gearing up to drop an entire EP in Spanish. This comes just two weeks after the former Disney Channel star released her first foray into español, “De Una Vez.”
“REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.
3. Brent Faiyaz featuring Tyler, the Creator - “Gravity”
Brent Faiyaz teamed up with Tyler, the Creator to share a new track called “Gravity” produced by DJ Dahi.
This is just the latest of Tyler’s recent collaborations, which includes “fuego” with Channel Tres and “Something to Rap About” with Freddie Gibbs. This single also comes almost a year after Faiyaz released his latest project, “F*** the World.”
4. Lil Durk - The Voice (Deluxe Edition)
Only a month after releasing his sixth studio album, The Voice, Lil Durk is back with the project’s deluxe version.
The Chicago rapper confirmed the release earlier this month before taking a social media hiatus. “I’m off the internet until my deluxe drop in a couple days,” he wrote. “Finna show y’all why I want 200k a show.”
The Deluxe edition includes 12 new tracks, which feature appearances from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August.