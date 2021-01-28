Leslie Grace, Meek Mill, and Boi-1da drops official remake of iconic Latin song ‘Conga’

Thirty-six years after its release in 1985, Leslie Grace , Meek Mill , and Boi-1da, in partnership with BACARDÍ Rum, drop the first and only official remake of the iconic Latin dance classic “Conga.”

Three-time Latin GRAMMY Awards nominee, 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards performer, and upcoming In the Heights star Leslie Grace shared with HOLA! USA exclusive details about the experience of refreshing the global smash hit “Conga” and releasing a music video. “This is one of the most exciting things that I’ve done thus far in my career,” the Dominican-American singer said. “I’m really excited about everybody getting to enjoy our remake.”

©Bacardi Leslie Grace on set of BACARDI Conga Feat. You

According to the 26-year-old Bronx native, working alongside GRAMMY-nominated musician and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill, and Multi Diamond selling, GRAMMY Award-winning, “Producer of the Year” nominee Boi-1da also has been an outstanding experience. “Working with the Bacardi team, working with Boi-1da in production, and also Meek Mill has been incredible,” said the singer and songwriter, which started her career in 2009.

Between Leslie Grace and Philadelphia rapper, songwriter, and activist, Meek Mill exists nothing but mutual respect, and according to her, this made easier the creative process and recording the song. “I feel so blessed to just be among all of these talented people and be in partnership with such an awesome brand that is very aligned with what my family drinks,” she joked. “But, I am also so happy to be part of a song that has been with me through all of my childhood and all of our lives.”

©Bacardi Meek Mill and Boi-1da on set of BACARDI Conga Feat. You

Leslie Grace also revealed that they got Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s blessing to recreate “Conga,” and she is excited that new generations would enjoy it.

The music video, track, and the global campaign is debuting in advance of the 2021 Super Bowl. On February 7, during the pre-and post-game, BACARDÍ will launch an official 30-second ad spot to celebrate the song’s worldwide success, culture, and the world’s most awarded rum brand. “I am so excited about that,” she told HOLA! USA. “When you see this commercial, you‘ll see so many moving pieces, technologically, audio-wise, choreography wise, I’m dancing more than I’ve ever danced in a music video. There was so much rehearsal put into it and obviously a lot of planning to maintain the safety of everybody on set,” Leslie Grace explained.

©Bacardi Leslie Grace on set of BACARDI Conga Feat. You

The “Lo Siento” singer said the production took all the necessary precautions to safeguard everyone’s wellbeing. “Thankfully, we were able to do everything, and nobody got sick, and everybody was safe at the end of it all. It was a blessing that we can make this happen when not everybody gets to do what they love and work in this way,” she added.