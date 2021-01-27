Chloe Zhao makes history as first woman to win Director of the Year Award

Chloe Zhao is about to make history as the first woman to win the Director of the Year Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival, for her incredible work in the film Nomadland.

As it was described in a statement by the festival, Chloe’s film “captured the triumph of the human spirit,” also being extremely unique and well done.

The 38-year-old director was also the screenwriter for the film that “captures the grand landscapes of the American West,” following Fern, portrayed by Frances McDormand in her journey across the country.

Nomadland is being proclaimed as one of the most accomplished films of the year, and Zhao will be honored alongside previous directors who have been nominated at the Academy Awards.

Including Quentin Tarantino, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Steve McQueen.