Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria team up for groundbreaking film

Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria join the diverse cast of the all-female film Women’s Stories!

Loading the player...

The groundbreaking project is now in the works and will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke, known for her work in Twilight and Thirteen.

The film will also be produced by a non-profit production company named We Do It Together, and it’s known for campaigning for gender equality.

The anthology will be composed of six different parts and will be filmed around the world with the involvement of female directors based in Italy, India and the United States.

It was also reported that the episodes are being developed as live-action, drama, and even animation, so the audience can expect to see different storylines.

Among the rest of the cast, the Hollywood star Marcia Gay Harden will also be appearing, as well as Italian actress Margherita Buy, Chilean actress Leonor Varela, and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

The production company shared the importance of the project, explaining that the main purpose is to tell “stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera.”