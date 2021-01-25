Miley Cyrus will be performing at the Super Bowl!

Miley Cyrus is joining the list of artists performing at the Super Bowl! The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans on Sunday.
The superstar is now headlining the TikTok tailgate, planning an incredible performance right before the big event taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021
To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM
The 28-year-old singer also admitted she “can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game,” referring to the healthcare workers that will be attending.
The National Football League officials also announced the news, inviting 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers for free to enjoy the highly-anticipated game.
Miley will be taking the stage on February 7 at 2:30PM and she is expected to sing some of her recent hits from her latest album Plastic Hearts .
This will also be her second major appearance since the release of her acclaimed rock record, following her New Year’s Eve televised performance, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
Among the rest of the artists joining the Super Bowl are H.E.R, doing her own rendition of America the Beautiful, fan-favorite singer Jazmine Sullivan, and country star Eric Church.
The Weeknd will be the biggest star of the event, being chosen to headline for the Super Bowl LV halftime show.