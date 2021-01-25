Miley Cyrus will be performing at the Super Bowl!

Miley Cyrus is joining the list of artists performing at the Super Bowl! The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans on Sunday.

Loading the player...

The superstar is now headlining the TikTok tailgate, planning an incredible performance right before the big event taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.



To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

The 28-year-old singer also admitted she “can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game,” referring to the healthcare workers that will be attending.

The National Football League officials also announced the news, inviting 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers for free to enjoy the highly-anticipated game.