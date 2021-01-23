Britney Spears will appear in new documentary about her legal battle

Britney Spears continues to be involved in the legal battle that surrounds her controversial conservatorship.

Loading the player...

While the singer keeps fighting to have control over her life, a new documentary will be describing the complexity of the conservatorship that has evolved into the #FreeBritney movement.

©GettyImages #FreeBritney Protest Outside Los Angeles Courthouse

The new film called ‘Framing Britney Spears’ will air on February 5th and will include several interviews with people involved in the movement.

Fans of the iconic star are expecting to see what else will be featured in the documentary that will be released on FX and Hulu, as part of The New York Times Presents series.

A brief description of the film states; “People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life.”