The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik reveals why the show changed her life

Mayim Bialik, the actress who is famously known for portraying Amy Farrah Fowler, revealed the unexpected reason behind her participation in the popular comedy.

The Big Bang Theory star admitted during her most recent interview that she needed to secure her health insurance and thought booking an acting job could help with her purpose.

However the 45-year-old actress was not expecting this to be a life-changing role, as she was just intending to acquire the insurance provided by the Screen Actors Guild.

Mayim went on to explain the importance of health insurance in the United States, stating that it’s “not considered a human right in this country.”

©GettyImages The cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

She also revealed that she was in a very difficult situation because her insurance was about to expire.

“I had a toddler and a newborn and I had been a grad student and my insurance was expiring.”

The Hollywood star continued to explain her original plan, insisting that she could “just get even a couple of jobs, like, here or there,” and she would be “able to get insurance again.”

The lucky actress was incredibly surprised when she became a regular on the show, as it gained major recognition and fans around the world.