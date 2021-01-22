New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Diplo, Ty Dolla $ign, Sech & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about popular artists teaming up with one another to drop huge hits, as fans got new music from Tyga, Sech, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Sech, Tyga, J.I and Dímelo Flow - “Girl Like You”

Tyga teamed up with some of the biggest names in Latin music to drop a new single and music video for “Girl Like You.” The rapper teamed up with Sech, J.I, and Dímelo Flow for this fun song, which features singing and rapping in both English and Spanish.

The video features all four artists in the jungle, surrounded by beautiful women and dinosaurs, looking like a scene straight out of a Jumanji film.

2. Anuel AA & Ozuna - Los Dioses

Two of the biggest stars in Latin music, Anuel AA and Ozuna, teamed up to drop a collaborative album” Los Dioses .

The Puerto Rican natives have been talking to one another about dropping an album together since 2015, collaborating on chart-topping hits like “Adicto,” “China,” “Cambio,” “BEBE,” and “La Ocasión” in the meantime.

“I’m happy that Los Dioses is finally hitting the street,” Ozuna said about the album. “This is an album that we had wanted to do for years, but our prior commitments had never allowed us the time. I greatly enjoyed the process and the experience of crafting this project with Anuel AA.”

