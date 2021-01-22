New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Diplo, Ty Dolla $ign, Sech & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about popular artists teaming up with one another to drop huge hits, as fans got new music from Tyga, Sech, Ozuna, Anuel AA, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Sech, Tyga, J.I and Dímelo Flow - “Girl Like You”
Tyga teamed up with some of the biggest names in Latin music to drop a new single and music video for “Girl Like You.” The rapper teamed up with Sech, J.I, and Dímelo Flow for this fun song, which features singing and rapping in both English and Spanish.
The video features all four artists in the jungle, surrounded by beautiful women and dinosaurs, looking like a scene straight out of a Jumanji film.
2. Anuel AA & Ozuna - Los Dioses
Two of the biggest stars in Latin music, Anuel AA and Ozuna, teamed up to drop a collaborative album” Los Dioses .
The Puerto Rican natives have been talking to one another about dropping an album together since 2015, collaborating on chart-topping hits like “Adicto,” “China,” “Cambio,” “BEBE,” and “La Ocasión” in the meantime.
“I’m happy that Los Dioses is finally hitting the street,” Ozuna said about the album. “This is an album that we had wanted to do for years, but our prior commitments had never allowed us the time. I greatly enjoyed the process and the experience of crafting this project with Anuel AA.”
3. Tiësto & Ty Dolla $ign - “The Business, Pt. II”
Another team-up this week comes from Tiësto and Ty Dolla $ign, who gave us a follow-up to one of the former’s previous smash hits with “The Business, Pt. II.”
“The worldwide response to “The Business” has been incredible,“ Tiësto said about his 2020 hit. “There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level. I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this. I am very excited to share this new version with both of our fans around the world!”
4. Mark Ronson & Diplo featuring Ellie Goulding - “New Love”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took over, it seems like artists are more eager than ever to work with one another. We’ve got yet another collaboration this week from Silk City—the duo of Mark Ronson and Diplo—who shared a new track with Ellie Goulding titled, “New Love.”
“I’ve known Mark and Wes for years and it seemed only right to make a tune together, at a time where we all need to dance and be free, even if just in our kitchens,” Goulding said about the track. “The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too. The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.”