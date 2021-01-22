Anuel AA and Ozuna drop their collab album ‘Los Dioses’

Two of the biggest names in Latin music have come together to drop an album.
Anuel AA and Ozuna teamed up to drop Los Dioses, a 12-track album from the duo that has previously collaborated on chart-topping singles including “Adicto,” “China,” “Cambio,” “BEBE,” and “La Ocasión.”
These two have been teasing the release of the album--which they’ve been wanting to make since 2015--since the top of the year. Earlier this week, they revealed the album cover on their social media pages as they announced the record’s availability for pre-order. Ozuna also offered a more detailed look into the project by posting a 20-minute behind-the-scene documentary titled “Anuel AA & Ozuna - Los Dioses” on his Youtube channel.
On Thursday, the Puerto Rican natives debuted two tracks along with their respective music videos: “Los Dioses” and “Municiones.” Once the clock struck midnight, alongside the release of the album, the stars dropped the first official single and video for “Antes.” All of the music videos were filmed in Miami by director Fernando Lugo.
“I’m happy that Los Dioses is finally hitting the street,” Ozuna said about the album. “This is an album that we had wanted to do for years, but our prior commitments had never allowed us the time. I greatly enjoyed the process and the experience of crafting this project with Anuel AA.”
He continued, “As you all know, he’s not just a colleague to me – he’s like a brother. I also thank the team members who worked on this record, which we hope our respective fans will enjoy.”
Anuel also spoke on the project, expressing his excitement for the collaboration finally being released.
“This album is important for both me and Ozuna,” he said. “We’ve been speaking about this project since 2015 and we haven’t had time to work on the album. We both have great chemistry in the studio and our fans will be able to see the results through this album. I hope all my fans love this special project.”
In honor of the release of Los Dioses, Billboard featured Anuel AA and Ozuna on the cover of its first 2021 digital edition. They made history as the first Latin artists to accomplish this feat.
Listen to Los Dioses HERE and check out the full track list down below:
1. Los Dioses
2. 100
3. Antes
4. Dime Tú
5. RD
6. Nena Buena
7. Contra el Mundo
8. Perreo
9. Perfecto
10. La María
11. Nunca
12. Municiones