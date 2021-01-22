Here’s how to listen to Selena Gomez’s ‘Puro Pop Playlist’ on Apple

Selena Gomez just released her new Spanish single “De Una Vez” that broke records after earning 22 million views in less than 48 hours. And now she’s sharing some of her favorite latin music with fans. The singer is taking over Apple Music’s Puro Pop Playlist and listeners can expect to listen to some classic hits as well as more contemporary music.

©Apple Music Selena Gomez

Gomez has always been proud of her roots and she spoke about the Puro Pop takeover and the “power” Latin music has. In a translated quote by Gomez, the artist said, “‘De Una Vez‘ is such a beautiful song, and I think it offers a powerful message that anyone who has suffered from a broken heart can relate to. We all carry with us the pain and scars of the experiences we go through throughout life, but it really is about how we heal. For my Puro Pop takeover, I chose some classics along with some new songs. I think this new generation of Latino artists brings a lot of passion and demonstrates the staying power of Latin music. The way in which it moves people is undeniable, even if you don’t speak Spanish, you can feel it.” Listen to Apple‘s Puro Pop Playlist HERE.