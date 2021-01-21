Billie Eilish and Rosalía come together for new track “Lo Vas a Olvidar”

Billie Eilish is singing in Spanish for the first time ever on a new collaboration with International superstar Rosalía .

The pair teamed up for a track called, “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which will be featured in the upcoming Euphoria special starring Hunter Schafer. While the episode doesn’t premiere on HBO Max until January 24, the duo released the song and an accompanying music video on Wednesday.

The song was produced by none other than Eilish’s brother, FINNEAS, while the music video was directed by Nabil.

Billie teased the release of the song the day before it dropped, saying this is a collaboration that her fans have been asking for for a long time.

“you guys have been waiting for this 😁 “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with @rosalia.vt for @euphoria 🤍 song and music video out thursday at 9am pt!!!,” she wrote under a photo of the single’s cover.



She went on to post more about the song once it was released along with the music video, writing, “OUT NOOOOOOOOOW @rosalia.vt i love this song so muchhh now here it is for you to enjoy🥰”



It’s been a while since we’ve gotten new projects from both Billie and Rosalía, making this surprise drop an even bigger present for fans.

A few months back, Eilish released her most recent single “Therefore I Am,” which also came with a self-directed visual. But still, we haven’t gotten a full project from the star since she released her debut studio album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, in 2019.