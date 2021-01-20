Nicole Kidman has the approval of Lucille Ball’s daughter, following the controversial casting decision that sparked criticism online, directed to the Australian actress.

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille and Desi Arnaz has defended Nicole after fans of the legendary star expressed their discontent on Instagram and Twitter.

The new I Love Lucy movie will star Kidman, with Arnaz stating that the story will follow Lucille’s complicated relationship with her husband Desi, and is not meant to be “a remake of I Love Lucy.”

“No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things,” Lucie declared.

©GettyImages Lucille Ball and daughter Lucie Arnaz

She also went on to assure fans that “the voting is over” and she wants everyone to understand that it will be the story of her “actual mother.”

“There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair.”

©GettyImages Lucille Ball with her husband Desi Arnaz

Lucie explained the importance of the film and what they are trying to produce, posting a detailed video on Facebook and urging fans of the American icon to “trust” the casting choices, adding that “it’s gonna be a nice film.”