2021 Watch List: The best TV shows to enjoy with your family

There are some amazing TV shows available to binge-watch right this second and more to come throughout 2021. From 90’s classics, family sitcoms, physical competition shows, and more: Here are the 7 best TV shows to watch with your family in 2021.
1. The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)
The Snoopy Show is all about the iconic white beagle we grew up with. Catch up with Snoopy, his best friend Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gangs as they go on new adventures. Available on Apple TV+ February 5th.
2. La Suerte De Loli (Telemundo)
La Suerte De Loli premieres on January 26th at 10/9c on Telemundo and stars Silvia Navarro who plays Dolores Aguilar, AKA “Loli,” a star producer at a radio station on the West Coast called Global Radio. The single, workaholic’s life changes forever after the unexpected death of her best friend, Mariana played by Jacky Bracamonte. Not only does Loli lose her best friend, but she is left with the responsibility of caring for her two children. During this new journey, Loli learns about love, how to be a mother, and above all- happiness.
3. Punky Brewster (Peacock)
All episodes of the original 1980’s sitcom Punky Brewster are available to stream on Peacock and the new continuation will be available on the platform on February 25th. The series catches up with “Punky,” played by Soleil Moon Frye, who grew up with a foster father. In the upcoming season, Punky is now a single mother of 3 trying to figure things out when she meets a girl in the foster system who reminds her of her younger self named “Izzy,” played by Quinn Copeland. The series features original cast member Cherie Johnson who played Punky’s best friend Cherie and also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. who plays her ex-husband “Travis.”
4. Sister, Sister (Netflix)
The classic sitcom Sister, Sister started in 1994 and aired for 6 seasons. The sitcom is about twins “Tia and Tamera,” played by Tia Mowry, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, who were separated at birth when they went into the foster system. The comedic sitcom follows their life after they see each other for the first time shopping with their foster parents “Lisa” and “Ray,” played by Jackée Harry and Tim Reid. The show teaches valuable life lessons and will have you laughing and crying along the way. All 6 seasons are available on Netflix.
5. Supergirl (Netflix)
Supergirl has 5 seasons available to stream on Netflix and is about Superman’s cousin Kara Danvers AKA “Supergirl.” Starring Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, the young heroine reveals her powers and true identity to avert disaster and protect National City. The super-heroine sitcom is female-led and is all about empowerment. Season 6 will be released in 2021 and is the show’s final season.
6. Young Rock (NBC)
Young Rock is an upcoming family sitcom that is all about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Set in 2032, Johnson is running for president as he takes a comedic look back on his life and the outrageous stories and memories that have shaped him into the large man he is today. From fulfilling his childhood wrestling dreams, rebelling in high school, and playing college football, the sitcom covers it all. They even used 3 different actors to tell his story along the way. Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16, 2021, at 8/7c.
7. Exatlón: Estados Unidos (Telemundo)
The next series of the fiercest and challenging reality game shows returns January 26th. Exatlón: Estados Unidos features 24 of the strongest athletes who are competing for over a million dollars in prizes. The action-packed show features two teams, “red” and the “blue,” who compete in obstacle course races for different prizes. Some of the competitors this season are coming back for revenge and others are first-time glory seekers. There are weekly eliminations and only one winner who takes home the grand prize. The adrenaline-pumping challenges are more difficult than ever before. Exatlón: Estados Unidos airs January 26th, 7/6c.