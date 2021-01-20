2021 Watch List: The best TV shows to enjoy with your family

There are some amazing TV shows available to binge-watch right this second and more to come throughout 2021. From 90’s classics, family sitcoms, physical competition shows, and more: Here are the 7 best TV shows to watch with your family in 2021.



1. The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)



The Snoopy Show is all about the iconic white beagle we grew up with. Catch up with Snoopy, his best friend Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gangs as they go on new adventures. Available on Apple TV+ February 5th.



2. La Suerte De Loli (Telemundo)



La Suerte De Loli premieres on January 26th at 10/9c on Telemundo and stars Silvia Navarro who plays Dolores Aguilar, AKA “Loli,” a star producer at a radio station on the West Coast called Global Radio. The single, workaholic’s life changes forever after the unexpected death of her best friend, Mariana played by Jacky Bracamonte. Not only does Loli lose her best friend, but she is left with the responsibility of caring for her two children. During this new journey, Loli learns about love, how to be a mother, and above all- happiness.



3. Punky Brewster (Peacock)



All episodes of the original 1980’s sitcom Punky Brewster are available to stream on Peacock and the new continuation will be available on the platform on February 25th. The series catches up with “Punky,” played by Soleil Moon Frye, who grew up with a foster father. In the upcoming season, Punky is now a single mother of 3 trying to figure things out when she meets a girl in the foster system who reminds her of her younger self named “Izzy,” played by Quinn Copeland. The series features original cast member Cherie Johnson who played Punky’s best friend Cherie and also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. who plays her ex-husband “Travis.”

