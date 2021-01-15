New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about popular artists teaming up with one another to drop huge hits, as fans got new music from Ariana Grande , Selena Gomez , and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Ariana Grande featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat - “34+35” (Remix)

Ariana Grande just released a remix for one of her songs off her latest album Positions, “34+35.”

Grande released her sixth studio album back in October, when it debuted at Number One on the Billboard Top 200. The remix--which features Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat--builds on the theme of the original, with all three women singing and rapping about satisfying their desires all night long.





2. Selena Gomez - “De Una Vez”

Selena Gomez has been teasing the idea of releasing Spanish music for years now. Fans suspected that the singer would release music in her second language after they spotted promo murals across Mexico, which included phrases including “Baila Conmigo” and “De Una Vez,” the latter of which is the title of the song she just released.

“De Una Vez is out now,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Many are hoping this new song and music video mean Gomez is gearing up to drop an entire Spanish album, but we’ll just have to wait and see.