New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week is all about popular artists teaming up with one another to drop huge hits, as fans got new music from Ariana Grande , Selena Gomez , and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Ariana Grande featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat - “34+35” (Remix)
Ariana Grande just released a remix for one of her songs off her latest album Positions, “34+35.”
Grande released her sixth studio album back in October, when it debuted at Number One on the Billboard Top 200. The remix--which features Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat--builds on the theme of the original, with all three women singing and rapping about satisfying their desires all night long.
2. Selena Gomez - “De Una Vez”
Selena Gomez has been teasing the idea of releasing Spanish music for years now. Fans suspected that the singer would release music in her second language after they spotted promo murals across Mexico, which included phrases including “Baila Conmigo” and “De Una Vez,” the latter of which is the title of the song she just released.
“De Una Vez is out now,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.”
Many are hoping this new song and music video mean Gomez is gearing up to drop an entire Spanish album, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
3. ZAYN - Nobody Is Listening
One Direction alum Zayn Malik is continuing his solo career with his new album, Nobody Is Listening.
The project seems to tell the story of the singer’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid . After a very tumultuous past plagued with several public breakups over the years, the couple now seem to be happier and more in love than ever after welcoming a baby together.
He accompanied the release of his latest album by dropping a music video for his first single, “Vibez.”
4. Natti Natasha featuring Prince Royce - “Antes Que Salga El Sol”
Natti Natasha and Prince Royce teamed up this week to drop their new single, “Antes Que Salga El Sol.”
The duo covers the beloved Viva Latino! Spotify playlist this week, marking one of the most highly-anticipated releases to drop this Friday. The song’s catchy chorus features both artists singing about life’s pleasures, with the sensual Spanish lyrics making this single the perfect addition to your date night playlist.
“Before the sun comes up in the morning
Let’s take the party to bed
You are the opposite of me
But still, but still”