‘Selena: The Series’ part 2 premiere date revealed

Selena Quintanilla ’s journey on Netflix continues this year. The streaming giant announced on Friday that part two of Selena: The Series will premiere globally on May 14. “Learning how to handle her newfound success, fans will get to see how Selena balances family, love and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time,” Netflix said.

©Netflix Part 2 of the series premieres on May 14, 2021

The announcement continued, “We’re thrilled that so many fans both new and old have fallen in love with Selena’s powerful story and beautiful music as we prepare to unveil this next act. This is an encore you won’t want to miss.”

Selena: The Series , created by Moises Zamora, was released on Netflix in December. According to the streamer, part one drew 25 million households in the first four weeks after it premiered. Christian Serratos will be reprising her role as the Queen of Tejano music for the final part of the two-part series, which also stars Gabriel Chavarria (A.B. Quintanilla), Ricardo Chavira (Abraham Quintanilla), Noemi Gonzalez (Suzette Quintanilla), Seidy López (Marcella Quintanilla), Jesse Posey (Chris Perez), and Natasha Perez (Yolanda Saldivar).