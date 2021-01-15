‘Friends’ reunion special: Lisa Kudrow reveals unexpected twist

Lisa Kudrow is getting ahead of the game! The Hollywood actress reveals she has already filmed part of the long-awaited Friends reunion special.

During her most recent interview with Rob Lowe, Lisa who portrays Phoebe Buffay, confessed that there’s some scenes that are already being put together.

Confirming that “there’s different facets to it,” and some of the cast have “already shot packages of things.”

The star didn’t reveal too many details, but went ahead and said that she already “pre-shot something,” so it’s official and they are “definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

Matthew Perry, who plays the hilarious and eccentric Chandler Bing, stated a while back that there was already a schedule put together for the first quarter of 2021.

The highly-anticipated reunion is set to premiere in HBO Max for an exclusive release.

The cast of the show that also includes Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Courteney Cox as Monica, and Matt Leblanc as Joey, will finally be back on set after a series of delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.