Cardi B reveals the insane price tag that comes with making a music video

Cardi B is letting fans in on just how much it costs to make a music video when you’re one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

She took to Twitter with a “fun fact” about her breakout single, “Bodak Yellow,” before going on to reveal how much some of her most popular music videos have costed.

“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars,” the rapper revealed on Twitter. “I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest .”

Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

When one fan replied saying that was a lot of money, Cardi had another message for her followers: you ain’t seen nothing yet.

According to the Bronx native, her “Money” music video costed $400,000, the “Please Me” video with Bruno Mars was $900,000, and her most recent music video for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion costed her a whopping $1 million.

Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! https://t.co/7M2hFezoe9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Belcalis went on to answer more fan questions about the costs of her music videos, telling one fan that the music video for her song, “Careful” was “not much...Probably like 200K.”

I’m not sure but not much ...Probably like 200K https://t.co/eM9ZVp9zk5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Another fan inquired about the money that went into her music video for “I Like It,” which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin . For this one, she doesn’t even remember how much the video costed because of how annoyed she was that entire day.

“I totally forgot ...I was extremely annoyed that day,” she tweeted. “I was pregnant and hot and paparazzi was being so annoying and rude.”