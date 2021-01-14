Cardi B reveals the insane price tag that comes with making a music video

Cardi B is letting fans in on just how much it costs to make a music video when you’re one of the biggest rappers on the planet.
She took to Twitter with a “fun fact” about her breakout single, “Bodak Yellow,” before going on to reveal how much some of her most popular music videos have costed.
“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars,” the rapper revealed on Twitter. “I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest .”
When one fan replied saying that was a lot of money, Cardi had another message for her followers: you ain’t seen nothing yet.
According to the Bronx native, her “Money” music video costed $400,000, the “Please Me” video with Bruno Mars was $900,000, and her most recent music video for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion costed her a whopping $1 million.
Belcalis went on to answer more fan questions about the costs of her music videos, telling one fan that the music video for her song, “Careful” was “not much...Probably like 200K.”
Another fan inquired about the money that went into her music video for “I Like It,” which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin . For this one, she doesn’t even remember how much the video costed because of how annoyed she was that entire day.
“I totally forgot ...I was extremely annoyed that day,” she tweeted. “I was pregnant and hot and paparazzi was being so annoying and rude.”
Cardi also talked about the music video for her 2018 track with Ozuna , “La Modelo.” Since it wasn’t her song, she doesn’t know how much it costed to produce, exactly, but she’s sure it wasn’t cheap.
“YES I was soooo amaze .That’s Ozuna video tho,” she said. “We shot it In Jamaica .The views was sooo beautiful.I know he spent a BAG !”
When another follower asked about the music video for “Lick,” which features her now-husband, Offset , Cardi B told a story about something she did early on in their relationship, only to reveal it to her hubby a year later.
“I think like 15K,” she said of the music video’s price tag. “Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny a** music video budget .....I told him like a year later”
Then, she went further in depth about what went down that day, letting fans in on the early development of her relationship with Offset.
“We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget,” she said. “Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked.”
Moral of the story: making entertaining music videos is not cheap.