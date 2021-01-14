Shakira is making money moves

Shakira just signed a massive music deal! The Colombian superstar sold her entire music catalog and publishing rights to an investment company based in the United Kingdom.

Loading the player...

The company named Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited acquired the 145 songs recorded and produced by the singer, being described as “one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years.”

The Grammy winner included her global hits, such as the popular ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Wherever, Whenever.’ She also added her most recent song Girl Like Me in collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas.

©GettyImages Shakira performing ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ at Grammy Awards

Future compositions by the artist will not be part of the deal, and Sony will still be administering her catalogue, following an agreement that still stands for seven more years.

The deal made by the Latin American icon and Hipgnosis was announced on Wednesday by the founder Merck Mercuriadis.

Welcome to the Hipgnosis family @shakira.



“What no one should ever take for granted is that Shakira is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded.” - @MMercuriadis pic.twitter.com/IZyv7PDBpx — Hipgnosis Songs (@HipgnosisSongs) January 13, 2021

Welcoming Shakira “to the Hipgnosis family,” and adding that her massive success during the last 25 years comes after “having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded.”

The acclaimed performer continues to experience worldwide success, since the start of her career with the debut album in 1991, the 1995 release of Pies Descalzos, and the 2001 hit record Laundry Service.