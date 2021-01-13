Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson take love to another reality in Amazon’s ‘Bliss’ Trailer

2020 already had everyone wondering if we were living in a simulation and now we are about to see it on screen. The trailer for Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson’s new movie ‘Bliss’ was just released on Tuesday and the sci-fi mind-bending love story looks like it will have you question your reality once it’s over. Just like “Matrix” did back in 1999.





©Gayle/Amazon Studios Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson

The trailer opens up with Greg (Wilson) who is recently divorced and looks exhausted by his day to day life. After receiving a phone call from his daughter (Nesta Cooper) about her graduation, Wilson orders a drink at the bar (a double) before a woman living on the streets named Isabel (Hayek) calls to him, “You’re real!” Isabel then hits Greg with something this terrifying theory, “you see all these people outside, they’re not real. This is a simulation.” EEK! Isabel then completely changes reality with a swipe of her hand and begins to explain how the polluted, broken, and at times, ugly world around us is just one big computer simulation. Greg is doubtful at first but is drawn by Isabel’s enchanting nature and eventually gets lost in the chaos of it all. Oh and if the movie doesn’t already sound amazing, Bill Nye the Science Guy is in it too.

©Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Amazon Studios Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson

Bliss was written and directed by Mike Cahill and produced by James D. Stern and will be available on Amazon Prime on February 5th. Hayek shared the trailer on her Instagram and captioned the post, “Bliss Chase something real. Watch the trailer for #BlissMovie - only on @AmazonPrimeVideo February 5.” Fans shared their excitement about its release in the comments and joked about what world they would choose if they were Greg. One commented, “Yeah I‘m choosing the world with Salma Hayek!!!!! LOL.” She also shared the movie poster in her story and added one of her quotes from the movie, “you have to experience the good to appreciate the bad.”