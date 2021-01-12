Leonardo DiCaprio is surrounded by flames while filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio was really feeling the heat during a recent shoot for his upcoming film, Don’t Look Up. The star was spotted in Boston over the weekend, donning a sharp grey suit and a pair of glasses as he’s surrounded by a team a firefighters while a massive fire rages on behind him.

DiCaprio is currently in Massachusetts working on Netflix’s upcoming political satire disaster movie, where filming just resumed recently despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Production for the movie has been taking place in Boston’s Financial District, which was transformed into New York City for the project. According to local reports, dozens of yellow NYC taxis were spotted during filming, with a New York City bus also on location, with the Boston Wine Exchange storefront now reading “Bert’s Wine Exchange.”

The photos taken on Saturday show the 45-year-old with fires visible in the background, with riot police and firefighters responding to the scene as people run through the streets.

©GrosbyGroup

While Leo was the only big names on set for this intense scene, the cast for Don’t Look Up is seriously stacked. The Hollywood stars involved in the film include Meryl Streep , Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande , Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry , Tomer Sisley, and Rob Morgan.

In the movie, Leonardo plays the role of Dr. Randall Mindy alongside Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Kate Dibiasky. Both of them portray low-level astronomers who, according to Deadline, embark on a media tour to warn mankind about an approaching asteroid set to destroy Earth.

©GrosbyGroup

Adam McKay--who is known for previously directing huge comedy hits like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers--will write, direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries banner.