‘Deadpool’ is back! And this time he’s R-rated

Deapool 3 will be officially the first R-rated movie of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are we surprised?

The popular character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds is known for entertaining the audience with his eccentric behavior and nonchalant ways.

The 44-year-old was confirmed to be appearing in the next film for the famous franchise, and now Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, has stated that “it will be rated R,” adding that a script is already in the works.

©GettyImages Ryan Reynolds at Comic-Con

However fans of the actor might have to wait a bit longer for the highly-anticipated movie, with Feige revealing that they are not planning to film this year.

Especially because “Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor,” and there’s more projects in line for the MCU.

“We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

©GettyImages Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of ‘Deadpool 2’

He also went on to highlight the difference between the rest of the movies that they are used to release, in part because Deadpool is “a very different type of character,” and “Ryan is a force of nature.”

Both the production company and fans of Reynolds are thrilled to “see him bring that character to life.”

We can’t wait to see what’s the unexpected turn this time, as Deadpool is constantly getting in trouble, and Ryan already described this third project as something that will take “a completely different direction.”