Is Victoria Beckham teasing a ‘Spice Girls’ reunion?

Mel C opens up about a possible Spice Girls reunion with all the original members.

Yes, you read that right! Including the iconic Victoria Beckham.

The 47-year-old singer, who recently revealed how Adele inspired her to produce her new album, revealed all the details about the potential reunion during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While Victoria decided not to participate in the 2019 Spice World tour, Melanie admitted that the fashion designer was incredibly involved in every aspect of the show, highlighting the creative details.

Adding that Victoria “really found it difficult,” in reference to “the first night, when the pictures” of the reunion meeting “were beamed all over the world.”

However Mel C still says there’s hope and wants every member of the band to be comfortable with their participation, insisting that “we’re still really close and it‘s so important to us that she is happy with everything.”

Fans of the band have shared their confusion with the recent statements, after Beckham publicly confirmed that singing would not be in her plans anytime soon, and remarking that she didn’t feel entirely comfortable performing with the legendary group.

Victoria also seems to be very devoted to her family life, with the recent engagement of her son Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz, taking the time to describe her relationship with the 26-year-old model.