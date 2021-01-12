Fans can’t believe that Debra Messing wasn’t chosen to play Lucille Ball in a new film

Some actors seem like they were just born to play certain roles. Recently, Debra Messing impersonated the legendary Lucille Ball in a skit on an episode of ‘Will and Grace’ and it was as if Messing was destined to play the famous comic. That might have been the case until news broke that possibly shattered that dream for the 52-year-old actress and her fans.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is in the works of casting actors for his upcoming film, ‘Being the Ricardos’ which will be based around the late Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz. According to Too Fab, the film will follow the couple through one week of production on their sitcom, ‘I Love Lucy.’ According to Deadline, in the film Ball and Arnaz will reportedly ”face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

On Monday, it was announced that supposedly actress Nicole Kidman is in talks for taking on the role of Ball and Javier Bardem is in talks to play Arnaz.

The news of Kidman potentially being in the movie is something that was unexpected for Messing and her fans. People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

“The insanity of not casting @DebraMessing to play Lucille Ball is head-scratching for this project,” read one of the Tweets.

Even actress Valeri Bertinelli expressed her opinion tweeting, “Debra Messing was robbed.”

One fan tweeted, “Agree. Choosing to believe that @DebraMessing was unavailable or something :)” to which the 52-year-old actress replied, “Oh no, I’m available.”