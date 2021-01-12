‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ 2021 celebrates music, resilience and hope

The nominees for ‘ Premio Lo Nuestro 2021’ have been announced. The awards will celebrate life with hope, culture and the best in Latin music . The show will air LIVE from Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, February 18 starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. CT) on Univision with the return of the popular magenta carpet in the pre-show ‘Noche de Estrellas.’

‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ is the longest running Latin music awards show in the U.S. and the first music awards show in 2021. In this 33rd edition, “Premio Lo Nuestro” will continue its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best of Latin music and culture featuring new music debuts, multi-generational performances, exclusive collaborations and many more unique musical moments. The show will include special tributes and moments for every music fan in a ceremony that will unite the community with music, culture and hope.

Latin music superstars Alejandro Fernández, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Ozuna, and Sebastián Yatra are nominated for this year’s ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Artist of the Year.

The list of nominees is led by:

J Balvin: 14 nominations

Maluma: 12 nominations

Camilo: 10 nominations

Ozuna: 8 nominations

Anuel, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and Sech: 7 nominations each.

As always, fans can vote for their favorite artist on PremioLoNuestro.com starting today at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT to Monday, January 25 at midnight ET/PT.



New Categories for Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

Four new categories were added to reflect the growth of Latin music and its popularity. The 4 categories are: Album of the Year in Pop, Album of the Year in Urban, Album of the Year in Mexican Regional and Cumbia Song of the Year on Mexican Regional.

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021: A Powerhouse of Music



A total of 147 artists are nominated in 34 music categories in 4 music genres (Pop, Urban, Tropical, Regional Mexican). To see the complete list of categories and nominees for ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ 2021 visit PremioLoNuestro.com.

This ceremony honors airplay on Uforia radio during the eligibility period (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020), as well as on streaming.