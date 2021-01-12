‘The Bachelor’ episode 2 recap: Villain Victoria, paint fights, and love

It’s Tuesday, the day after ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ and Monday night’s episode was full of first-time make-out sessions, paint, and (unnecessary) drama. Matt James handed out his first date cards of the season and went on two one-on-one dates and one group date that ended with face plants and tears. We started to hear some of the girl’s personal hardships and self-proclaimed Queen Victoria turned into ‘Villain Victoria’ and ruined Cocktail hour with bold accusations of bullying. Here’s everything that happened on episode 2 season 25 of The Bachelor and some of the funniest tweets of the night.

Right at the start of the show we went into date cards, and episode 1 stand out Bri got the first date. The news gave us a first look at what the entire episode would focus on- self-proclaimed Queen Victoria’s nonstop complaining. “I‘m not happy about it” Victoria expressed. Marylynn tried to make her roommate feel better by saying, “we are all jealous” but Victoria interrupted her and said she wasn’t jealous- while at the same time defining the world jealous, “I’m not jealous. I just want that.” On the one on one date, Bri and Matt got to hit the muddy plains of Pennsylvania on ATV’s. They were on their own until Bri got behind Matt and they doubled up. It looked like a good idea at first because she almost swerved straight into the trees but Matt proved to be reckless and completely turned over the ATV doing donuts and they both flew off.

When he asks you to tell him you’re falling for him without telling him you’re falling for him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gBnw7AZZiQ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 12, 2021

Bri had a light limp and was covered in mud but didn’t give Matt a hard time for almost ruining her face. Thankfully for them and the viewers at home there happened to be a hot tub in the middle of the grass. Making Bri this seasons winner of first one in a hot tub. Matt slowly took off the clothes covering his 6-8 pack abs and the sight made Bri speechless, “Okay” she said wide-eyed, glowing. Then for absolutely no reason at all, Matt chopped or “sliced” a piece of wood with an ax in one swing. Bri looked stunning without any makeup in the hot tub and Matt couldn’t help but go in for their first muddy kiss, “I got some mud in my mouth” Matt said with a smile.