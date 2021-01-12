Ben Affleck is set to direct Disney film based on ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’

There is no stopping Ben Affleck. In early December, it was announced that the actor is on board to star in George Clooney’s next feature film adaptation of the book “The Tender Bar,” written by J. R. Moehringer. Now, almost exactly a month later, Deadline announced that the actor turned producer, turned director, is set to direct a live-action film based on the bestselling book series “Keeper of the Lost Cities” for Disney. According to the outlet, Disney is in the development stages of the bestselling book which was written by Shannon Messenger with Affleck “attached to direct.” Affleck will also adapt the script with Kate Gritmon and produce the film through his and Matt Damon’s production company Pearl Street Banner. Messenger confirmed the news on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption that she spoke to Affleck, “and he truly does ‘get” the books, so I know he will do an *amazing* job.”

The bestselling novel is about a 12-year-old telepathic girl named Sophie Foster. In Book 1 readers meet Foster, who keeps her mind-reading skill a secret until she meets a boy that ‘appears out of nowhere’ named Fitz. Fitz can read minds just like she can. Foster realizes that staying with her family will put her in danger and she is forced to leave her life behind and live in a new place that is unlike anything she had ever experienced. There is plenty of content to make movies with. It’s a nine-book series and Book 8.5 titled “Unlocked” was just released in November. It was named a Best Young Reader Book of 2020 by Barnes & Noble and is also a 2020 Goodreads Choice Award semifinalist and a California Gold Medal Winner.

In addition to Keeper of the Lost Cities, Affleck is still on board to direct Ghost Army, King Leopold’s Ghost, a “McMillion’s” movie, and he’s attached to direct The Big Goodbye, per Slashfilm. The actor has been receiving some of the best reviews of his career for his recent sports drama The Way Back, released in March. According to Deadline, Warner Bros was so impressed with his performance that the studio is planning an awards campaign for him this upcoming Oscars season. The award show will have an ‘in-person telecast’ Sunday, April 25, 2021.