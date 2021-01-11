Taylor Swift ties one of Michael Jackson’s greatest music accomplishments

Taylor Swift is adding yet another impressive trophy to her long list of accomplishments.
As the singer’s ninth studio album, Evermore, returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a third nonconsecutive week, Swift now has a cumulative 51 weeks at No. 1 across all eight of her chart-toping albums. This means the superstar now ties with Michael Jackson for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1, only trailing behind The Beatles at a record 132 weeks, Elvis Presley at 67, and Garth Brooks at 52 weeks.
This is Evermore’s fourth week on the chart. After being released in December, the album spent its first two weeks atop the list before stepping aside to No. 2 for the week of January 9 when Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red held the No. 1 spot.
According to Billboard, seven of Taylor Swift’s eight No. 1 albums have spent more than a week at No. 1. Fearless and 1989 both held the top spot for 11 weeks, Speak Now for six, Red for seven, Reputation for four, Folklore for eight, and her most recent release, Evermore, for three, so far. Her only album to log just only a week in the top spot was 2019’s Lover.
Last month, Swift shocked fans when she announced she would be releasing an album called Evermore, dubbing it the “sister record” to her project from just a few months earlier, Folklore. Less than 24 hours later, the album arrived, and fans’ excitement has been proven by its successful run at the top of the charts.
Here’s what Taylor Swift’s song ‘Time To Let Go’ is really about amid Karlie Kloss rumors
Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and more stars say goodbye to 2020
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Tainy, Eminem, Paul McCartney & more
Following the record’s release, Taylor let her loyal followers in on the creative process that led to her producing another album so quickly.
“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released,” the singer said. “There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”