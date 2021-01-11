Taylor Swift ties one of Michael Jackson’s greatest music accomplishments

Taylor Swift is adding yet another impressive trophy to her long list of accomplishments.

As the singer’s ninth studio album, Evermore, returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a third nonconsecutive week, Swift now has a cumulative 51 weeks at No. 1 across all eight of her chart-toping albums. This means the superstar now ties with Michael Jackson for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1, only trailing behind The Beatles at a record 132 weeks, Elvis Presley at 67, and Garth Brooks at 52 weeks.



This is Evermore’s fourth week on the chart. After being released in December, the album spent its first two weeks atop the list before stepping aside to No. 2 for the week of January 9 when Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red held the No. 1 spot.

According to Billboard, seven of Taylor Swift’s eight No. 1 albums have spent more than a week at No. 1. Fearless and 1989 both held the top spot for 11 weeks, Speak Now for six, Red for seven, Reputation for four, Folklore for eight, and her most recent release, Evermore, for three, so far. Her only album to log just only a week in the top spot was 2019’s Lover.