Singer Dionne Warwick got introduced to Cardi B, and now she has some questions

Singer, actress, television host, and former Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization, Dionne Warwick, took social media to reveal she discovered Cardi B thanks to her niece Brittani. “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to,” she tweeted. “Cardi B is authentically herself,” Warwick later added. “I have only seen video clips. No music yet.”

The 80-year-old singer didn’t learn about the Dominican descent rapper through one of her music videos because she saw an episode of “ Cardi Tries,” a series on Facebook Watch starred by the star. “I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen!” she wrote on Twitter, referring to Cardi B taking ballet lessons from American dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Although Cardi B’s charisma had a good impression on Warwick, the New Jersey native has a question. “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?” Warwick quipped. “Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?” she joked.

After receiving thousands of replies, Warwick had to remind her followers that she wasn’t looking for disrespectful answers. “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind,” she wrote.

Used to social media haters, Cardi B told Warwick not to worry. “It’s ok Miss Dionne I get it all the ti@e [time]. This new generation is wicked!” she wrote.

Although the word is on mainstream media and all over social media and music platforms, thanks to Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset , there are multiple answers to Warwick’s question.

