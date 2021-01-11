Prepare to be spooked! Apple TV’s season 2 of the ‘Servant’ [Sneak Peek]

The wait is officially over! The second season of the Servant is days away to be released on Apple TV+, and we are more than ready to find out what happens next.

The mysterious history continues with the brilliant storyline directed by M. Night Shyamalan, that follows the life of Sean and Dorothy Turner and the sudden disappearance of their… baby?

A darker future for all lies ahead. Watch the trailer for #Servant Season 2. https://t.co/Qma6k8vGrH pic.twitter.com/FSefGUvtlu — Servant (@Servant) December 10, 2020

Centered around the enigma that surrounds Leanne Grayson, portrayed by Game of Thrones alumni Nell Tiger Free , and often described as a dark-sided Mary Poppins, fans of the first season will soon realize the true purpose and background of the Servant.

The English actress is part of the fitting cast of the psychological horror series, that includes Black Mirror ’s star Toby Kebbell, the talented Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Jerrika Hinton, and Phillip James Brannon.

©Apple TV+ Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbell in “Servant.”

You might remember Rupert from the iconic and successful Harry Potter franchise, now playing Julian Pearce, the actor shows the complexity of his character, making whatever is possible to protect his sister Dorothy, even if it means breaking the rules in every single episode.

This time things are taking a supernatural turn, with the enigma that is baby Jericho, and the unexpected involvement of a mystical force that controls the lives of the family and the future of Leanne.

©Apple TV+ Nell Tiger Free in “Servant.”

The real nature of The Servant will start to unveil on January 15, with the highly-anticipated premiere of season 2. Which include 10 episodes, promising to maintain viewers biting their nails, as the plot gets even more twisty by the minute.

Binge watching the season will be extremely exciting, with half-hour episodes that give more clues about Jericho’s situation inside a world full of magic and flawed human behavior.