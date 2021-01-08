Sacha Baron Cohen reveals the future of ‘Borat’

Sacha Baron Cohen opens up about the future of his popular character Borat, following the massive success on Amazon Prime Video after the release of his latest film.

The actor shared his thoughts during his most recent interview, revealing that the main reason for bringing back Borat involved the Trump Administration.

Baron Cohen stated; “I brought Borat because of Trump,” adding that the release of the film, which gained major attention on Thanksgiving weekend, was timed around the 2020 election, with the purpose of urging Americans to vote.

And although the film industry has received an imminent hit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie was incredibly well received by fans of Borat, as well as users of the streaming platform.

He's back. The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan arrives October 23.



(That's the full movie title we swear.) pic.twitter.com/LyY9yTYtP5 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2020

The 39-year-old writer and comedian admitted that “there was a purpose to this movie, and I don‘t really see the purpose to doing it again,” insisting that the character will be “locked away in the cupboard.“

The controversial movie includes numerous scenes that made the actor doubt himself, as it was produced as a mockumentary comedy aimed to inform the public with the element of shock value.

©GettyImages ‘Borat’ in Old Street London

Sacha also confessed that “there were moments in making this movie,” where he looked back and said “why the hell am I doing this?”

Even asking himself “Have I got something deeply wrong with me?”

However, given the outcome of the elections, the goal for the film seems to be accomplished, also giving Amazon Prime great numbers with Borat.